Landshare (LAND) Price Tops $7.15 on Exchanges

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00012646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $540,667.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landshare has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,789,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,092 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

