Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $318.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,366 shares of company stock valued at $82,060,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

