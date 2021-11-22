Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 104.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,092,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of NET opened at $211.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,955,603. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

