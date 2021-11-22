Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $9,853,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $4,318,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $4,776,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.