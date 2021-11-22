Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $120,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

