Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,052 shares of company stock worth $26,348,729. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $501.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.00. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

