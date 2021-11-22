Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $250.70 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.