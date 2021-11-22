Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

SNN stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

