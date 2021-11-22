LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 24,505 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.32% of Church & Dwight worth $63,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after acquiring an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

