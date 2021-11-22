LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.