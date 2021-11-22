LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

