LGT Capital Partners LTD. Invests $7.52 Million in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.71 on Monday. Ecovyst Inc has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

