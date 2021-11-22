LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 36,348 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $91,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.69 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

