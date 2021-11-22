Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

