Lincoln Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

CNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.39. 17,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

