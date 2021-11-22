Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

CB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.55. 13,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

