Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.84 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $291.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average of $341.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

