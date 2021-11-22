Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

TSE:LAC opened at C$47.39 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$48.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.81.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

