Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

