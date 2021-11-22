Lossless Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.01 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00092199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.83 or 0.07220626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.28 or 1.00005429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

