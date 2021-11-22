Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,552.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,474.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,436.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.