Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $237.30 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

