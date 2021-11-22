Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.