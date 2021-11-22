Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

