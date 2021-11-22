Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $128.32.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.