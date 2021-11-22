Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $275.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

