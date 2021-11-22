LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $15.90 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $348,726.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 221,829,982 coins and its circulating supply is 126,078,155 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

