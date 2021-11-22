Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,473 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

