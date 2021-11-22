Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Macro Enterprises stock remained flat at $$2.23 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
