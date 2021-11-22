Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Macro Enterprises stock remained flat at $$2.23 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

