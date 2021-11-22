Man Group plc Buys New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.40.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $205.50 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $206.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

