Man Group plc Has $338,000 Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.03 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

