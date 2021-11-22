Man Group plc Invests $311,000 in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of LOCO opened at $14.41 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

