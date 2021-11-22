Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bill.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $318.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,366 shares of company stock worth $82,060,409 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

