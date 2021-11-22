Man Group plc Takes $299,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

