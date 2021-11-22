Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

