Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 371,484 shares.The stock last traded at $15.60 and had previously closed at $15.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $671.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

