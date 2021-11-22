Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $24.01 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.