Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Position Reduced by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,153. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

