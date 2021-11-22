Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 64,131 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

