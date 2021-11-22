Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.71.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,231,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,821,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

