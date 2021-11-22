Marshall Wace LLP Buys 304,043 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

