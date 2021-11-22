Marshall Wace LLP Buys 4,653 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Lands’ End worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LE opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

