Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,537 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

