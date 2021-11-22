Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 472,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. MediciNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

