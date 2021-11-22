Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $907,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $37,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESGC opened at $0.41 on Monday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

