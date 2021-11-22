Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 344,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

