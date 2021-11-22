Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

