Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 45,941 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.16% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

