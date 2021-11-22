Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post sales of $255.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $962.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,177. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

