MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $553,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 441.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 200.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. MasTec has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

